Akeredolu cannot win free, fair election in Ondo - PDP | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday, charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure the credible conduct of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, insisted that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu cannot win a credibly conducted election in the state.

PDP also urged INEC to ensure that the new Z-pad technology was not used to rig the election or disrupt the electoral process.

It implored the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to personally monitor the recruitment of polling officers in the state so as to ensure that the process was not hijacked by politicians.

The statement read: “We, therefore, urge INEC to limit the Z-pad technology to the purpose for which it has helped the commission to attain integrity as witnessed in the Edo governorship election.

“Our campaign also charges INEC to discountenance the blackmail by the All Progressives Congress against the replacement of the over 5,000 card readers that were burnt to frustrate the conduct of a credible governorship election in Ondo State.

“We also call on INEC to note that the APC is bent on its plots to frustrate the commission’s efforts following clear indications that there is no way its candidate, the failed Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, can win in a free, fair, and credible election.”

