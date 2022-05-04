Akpabio joins 2023 presidential race, says ‘my declaration uncommon’

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday formally declared his 2023 presidential bid.

By his declaration, Akpabio became the 13th politician to join the 2023 presidential race under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The duo of Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi and former National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, also declared their 2023 presidential bids on Wednesday.

Other APC aspirants are – the APC National Chairman, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, his Ebonyi State counterpart, Dave Umahi, and former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha.

The rest are – Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, his Labour and Employment counterpart, Chris Ngige, Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, former Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, and the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole.

Akpabio, addressed the party supporters who gathered at the Ikot Ekpene stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, said his experience in the public service had prepared him to be Nigeria’s president.

He said: “You have heard a lot of declarations but this one is uncommon.

“The message I’m bringing is not just a message of continuity of the jobs, of the infrastructure, of the women empowerment, of the story of turning boys into men, of the story of free education for all Nigerian children, of the story of unity, of hope, positive continuity and of the Egyptians you see today.

“It is a message of restoration of your dignity, respect in the ECOWAS region and beyond. I am determined not to let our nation sink but drink from the deep well of experiences I have from service.

“Therefore, I, Senator Godswill Akpabio, hereby declare my intention to seek the nomination of my great party, the All Progressives Congress, to become your next president.”

