Politics
I’m not interested in 2023 presidency – Akpabio
The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has denied interest in the 2023 presidential race.
Akpabio, who addressed journalists at the end of a meeting with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, reaffirmed his total commitment to President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.
The minister stressed that he was not interested in the APC presidential ticket, but in the development of the Niger Delta and APC in the region.
He said: “People have mentioned my name. You know I’m a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and I work with a very focused President and I’m determined to ensure that he ends well. So, my job as a Minister of Niger Delta is to continue to interact with stakeholders of the Niger Delta.
READ ALSO: Again, Igbo leaders make case for 2023 presidency
“As you have seen me, I’m with one of my leaders, Chief of Niger Delta, Don Etiebet. We want to continue to interact with each other, discuss issues and ensure the peace of that region and I can tell you that South-South Nigeria today, is one of the most peaceful regions in the country and we want to keep it.
“So there is no doubt that my job has not ended, my job is to continue to support Mr. President, not just to ensure the completion of his legacy projects but also to ensure that his projects and legacy lead beyond 2023.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...