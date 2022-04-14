I’m not interested in 2023 presidency – Akpabio

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has denied interest in the 2023 presidential race.

Akpabio, who addressed journalists at the end of a meeting with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, reaffirmed his total commitment to President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The minister stressed that he was not interested in the APC presidential ticket, but in the development of the Niger Delta and APC in the region.

He said: “People have mentioned my name. You know I’m a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and I work with a very focused President and I’m determined to ensure that he ends well. So, my job as a Minister of Niger Delta is to continue to interact with stakeholders of the Niger Delta.

“As you have seen me, I’m with one of my leaders, Chief of Niger Delta, Don Etiebet. We want to continue to interact with each other, discuss issues and ensure the peace of that region and I can tell you that South-South Nigeria today, is one of the most peaceful regions in the country and we want to keep it.

“So there is no doubt that my job has not ended, my job is to continue to support Mr. President, not just to ensure the completion of his legacy projects but also to ensure that his projects and legacy lead beyond 2023.”

