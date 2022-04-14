Ex-gov Obiano’s wife, Eberechukwu, arrested?

An unconfirmed report said on Thursday that Ebelechukwu Obiano, wife of the immediate past governor of Anambra State, Willie, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Mrs. Obiano, according to the report, was being questioned for alleged fraud at the commission’s office in Abuja.

However, the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, in a chat with journalists Thursday night said the ex-Anambra first lady was not in their custody.

The woman was in the news last month after she fought with Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Spain, Bianca Ojukwu, during the inauguration of the Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, in Awka.

She is eyeing the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) ticket for the Anambra North Senatorial District in the 2023 general elections.

Obiano was arrested by the EFCC last month for alleged misappropriation of funds during his tenure in Anambra State.

Obiano was arrested by the EFCC last month for alleged misappropriation of funds during his tenure in Anambra State.

He was later granted bail by the commission.

The anti-graft agency had last week challenged the decision of the Federal High Court, Abuja, to grant the former governor’s request to travel to the United States for medical attention.

