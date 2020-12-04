ALLEGED N2.2BN FRAUD: Fayose gets court nod to embark on medical trip again

A former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, has once again been granted leave to seek medical treatment abroad by a Federal High Court in Lagos.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting him at the court for an alleged N2.2 billion fraud.

At the resumption of the trial on Friday, Ola Olanipekun, Fayose’s counsel, filed an application to allow the former governor embark on a medical trip.

The prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs, did not oppose the prayer, following which the trial judge, C.J. Aneke granted the permission for Fayose to travel on a medical trip.

Justice Aneke then adjourned hearing in the case till January 22, 2021.

This would be the third time Fayose secured court permission to travel for a medical trip.

Fayose was granted the same permission in July and December 2019.

