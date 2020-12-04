Makinde’s ally accuses Fayose of working for Tinubu to weaken PDP in South-West

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dare Adeleke, has accused a former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose of working for the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to weaken the PDP in the South-West.

According to Adeleke, the gains made by the PDP in the 2019 general elections when it was able to capture states controlled by the APC, may be lost if the party does not check the excesses of some of it’s leaders with dispatch.

Adeleke, a close ally of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, in a statement on Thursday, said that the PDP is heading towards serious polarisation in the South-West, is a reality by the day.

There had been rumours that Fayose had begun to romance Tinubu, thereby raising unease and concern within the party ranks.

Fayose, a two time governor of Ekiti state had publicly acknowledged his allegiance to Tinubu, and had gone ahead to lay claim to the leadership of PDP in the zone, a position believed to be the exclusive preserve of Makinde.

Read also: Jonathan working for Buhari’s govt —APC

Adeleke further stated that with the recent turn of events, it would not be far from the truth, reports that Fayose has been recruited by Tinubu to deliver the South-West zone to him in 2023, in his bid to become Nigeria’s next president.

It would also be recalled that the leaders of Ogun and Osun states PDP had gone to Fayose and pledged their loyalty and solidarity with him.

They party leaders had praised Fayose for: “The Unity rezoning formula for the South West Zonal Congress while we are also saying that we are with him and will remain with him and with his leadership in repositioning the party in the zone.”

Adeleke, who said he is very worried about the direction Fayose is taking the party, called on the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP to take immediate action so the party does not plunge into disarray in the zone.

He said: “It’s about time the NWC takes a firm decision on the actions of these unruly party members, and stop them from these damaging actions of the PDP in the South West.”

Speaking on statements made by the Osun PDP Secretary on the rezoning by Fayose, Adeleke wonders who gave Fayose the power to rezone the Congress.

“Are they trying to plunge the party into total disorder? Can the Osun PDP tell us where their paymaster, Ayo Fayose derived power from, to zone the executives of South West Zonal Congress or does Tinubu now dictate what happens in the PDP so much as to override the Constitution of the party?” he asked.

Adeleke, while describing the actions of the Ogun and Osun PDP as “a complete waste of time because the party constitution supercedes any individual”, said the “the NWC must act now before it is too late”, he points out.

Join the conversation

Opinions