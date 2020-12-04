343 fresh COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 68,303. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 343 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 13 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,179 as at Thursday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 68,303.

Meanwhile, 64,291 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: FCT (123), Lagos (106), Kaduna (72), Nasarawa (14), Rivers (5), Bauchi (4), Imo (4), Ogun (4), Ekiti (3), Edo (2), Oyo (2), Plateau (2), Akwa Ibom (1), and Kano (1).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 68,303.

“Discharged: 64,291 AND Deaths: 1,179.”

