122 fresh COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 67,960. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 122 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 11 states of the federation.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,177 as at Wednesday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 67,960.

Meanwhile, 63,839 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Kaduna (37), Lagos (29), Plateau (25), Ekiti (9), Rivers (5), Ogun (5), Edo (4), Kwara (4), Bayelsa (2), Bauchi (1), and Kano (1).

