‘Although I love money, I can’t marry a man like Ned Nwoko,’ says Nollywood actress, Jane Obi | Ripples Nigeria

Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Jane Obi, has revealed she cannot marry billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko, because of his age.

Nwoko is the husband of Obi’s Nollywood colleague, Regina Daniels.

The actress, who disclosed this in a chat with journalists, said she enjoys being pampered and showered with love and attention.

Obi, however, she cannot be in a relationship with someone way older than her.

She said: “In as much as I love money, oh, I don’t think I can marry an older man like Regina Daniels.

“I want someone to grow up with me.

“I can’t even imagine myself as a second wife.”

The thespian also revealed how she has been handling family pressure on marriage.

READ ALSO: Tonto Dike’s controversial past may have made Pilgrims Commission drop her like hot iron

“The pressure is seriously there both from family and society.

“My key is determination and focus.

“One thing I have promised myself is that I will get married but in my own time and to the right person.

“I am not going to allow the pressure to push me.

“Although sometimes, I wonder if there is ever going to be the right time or the right person,” Obi added.

Join the conversation

Opinions