American entertainer, Nick Cannon, expecting baby number 10

American entertainment polymath, Nick Cannon has disclosed he is expecting his tenth child.

The famous Television personality made the revelation via his official Instagram account. In the post, Nick Cannon posed along side Brittany Bell who was visibly pregnant.

The birth of his baby with Britanny Bell will be the 10th kid of the former ‘Wild and Out’ star who has fathered nine children with five women.

Nick Cannon’s first kids is a set of twins, Moroccan and Monroe, he fathered with ex wife Mariah Carey from whom he separated in 2016.

In June 2021, he welcomed another set of twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with partner DJ Abby De La Rosa, before welcoming his late son, Zen, with model Alyssa Scott.

Nick Cannon has displayed little interest in the criticisms directed at him and from all indications he doesn’t look like this will be his last child.

Here is a video of Nick and an heavily pregnant Brittany Bell during a recent photoshoot.

