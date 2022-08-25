Entertainment
American entertainer, Nick Cannon, expecting baby number 10
American entertainment polymath, Nick Cannon has disclosed he is expecting his tenth child.
The famous Television personality made the revelation via his official Instagram account. In the post, Nick Cannon posed along side Brittany Bell who was visibly pregnant.
The birth of his baby with Britanny Bell will be the 10th kid of the former ‘Wild and Out’ star who has fathered nine children with five women.
Nick Cannon’s first kids is a set of twins, Moroccan and Monroe, he fathered with ex wife Mariah Carey from whom he separated in 2016.
Read also:Actor Nick Cannon reveals he is considering vasectomy
In June 2021, he welcomed another set of twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with partner DJ Abby De La Rosa, before welcoming his late son, Zen, with model Alyssa Scott.
Nick Cannon has displayed little interest in the criticisms directed at him and from all indications he doesn’t look like this will be his last child.
Here is a video of Nick and an heavily pregnant Brittany Bell during a recent photoshoot.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...