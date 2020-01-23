AMOTEKUN: Tinubu’s comments ‘too ambiguous’, Adebanjo, Afenifere react

The statement by the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Amotekun has been described as ‘too ambiguous’.

Afenifere chieftain, Pa Ayo Adebanjo and the body’s National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin stated this while reacting to the statement by Tinubu on Wednesday.

Tinubu, who had remained mute on the Amotekun issue, on Wednesday finally released a statement to talk about the regional security outfit.

He had among other things said that Amotekun was not a national issue.

Reacting to Tinubu’s comment on Amotekun, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere said it is on the same page with the APC leader.

Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin said: “We agree with Tinubu that Amotekun is not a threat to anybody. It is a measure to protect everybody in the Southwest whether you are Igbo or Hausa. Only criminals can be afraid of Amotekun.”

He, however, regretted that the APC national leader was not straightforward in his comments.

Odumakin said, “We read Tinubu’s statement, all he is trying to do is to constitute himself as a Tanko court, giving judgements over parties he does not listen to. This is not the time to be an apex court, it is time to state where you are and not talking from all sides of your mouth because of Buhari.

“All the insults we are getting from some people over Amotekun, we choose to ignore them, all that we want is that all those who call themselves Yoruba leaders, should speak out clearly because we are under siege.”

In his reaction Adebanjo wandered who Tinubu was talking for, “the Federal Government or who?

According to him, Tinubu’s comments “are too ambiguous. He should state clearly who he is referring to? What he is saying is deceitful. He should have come out to slam the Federal Government instead of dancing round the issue.”

