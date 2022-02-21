Anambra set to receive first 13% derivation from crude oil income

The Anambra State Government has announced that it would begin earning a 13% derivation income in March, in accordance with the state’s status as an oil-producing state.

This was disclosed by the Governor of the state, Mr Willie Obiano, at a parley with journalists in Anambra over the weekend.

He said that he was notified by the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Pricing and Regulatory Agency (NMDPRA) that crude oil in commercial quantities had been lifted in Anambra.

According to him, Anambra currently has 15 oil wells with ENIYE 10940 Oil fields operated by SEEPCO fully operational and wholly owned by the state.

In September 2021, Anambra joined the list of oil-producing states following the footsteps of Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa, Ondo, Edo, Imo, Abia and Lagos states.

