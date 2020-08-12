Annie Idibia debunks report claiming she has cancer, needs urgent prayers

Annie Idibia, wife of ‘African Queen’ crooner, 2face Idibia has denied a report claiming that she has been struck with cancer and is now in urgent need of prayers to overcome her ailment.

The report which was shared on the Facebook page of one Peezy Brains had a photo of the actress from a photoshoot where she was transformed to look like a bald woman for a cancer campaign.

The post tagged “Shocking video as 2face Idibia wife reportedly suffering from cancer’ also claimed that Annie’s husband, singer 2face Idibia was begging for prayers for his wife who is ”battling cancer.”

Miffed by the malicious report, Anni Idibia took to her official Facebook page on Monday to call out the reporter demanding that the fabricated post be immediately taken down from social media.

Annie wrote: “Why Would Anyone Do This Just To Get Traffic To Their Blog !!!

“This Was A Campaign I Did With A Very Creative Makeup Artists Against Cancer 3 Or 4 Years Ago I Think ! It’s Really Unfair To Post Such A LIE Just For Traffic! Whoever did this …

“I Pray That You Or Your Love one DONT Encounter This ! This Isn’t A Joke ! TAKE IT DOWN NOW!!!!

Recall that in 2015, Annie lent her support to help raise awareness for cancer, by posing for a Breast Cancer-inspired shoot by makeup artist Banjo Laide of ArabyLaide and photographer, Emmanuel Oyeleke, tagged #FightTheOdds.

