Anonymous hacks INEC, EFCC websites in support of EndSARS protests

Anonymous, a group of international hactivists have taken down the site of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The group in what it tagged #opNigeria has been attacking websites of Nigerian government agencies in support of ongoing protests against police brutality in the country tagged EndSARS.

The international online network of hackers specialise in cyber attacks against government institutions to reveal their secrets.

The two hacked websites were the latest by the controversial group, which had earlier claimed to have hacked the website of the Nigerian Police, the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) and President Muhammadu Buhari’s system.

Anonymous confirming the development tweeted, “Official website of @officialEFCC has been taken down in support of #EndSARSProtest. CHECK HOST : https://check-host.net/check-report/df89d3bk838 TARGET : https://efccnigeria.org/efcc/ You should have expected us! #EndCorruptionInNigeria.”

Read also: #Anonymous takes down NNPC website, warns corporation against corruption

The group is equally claiming that it had hacked the website of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

It was learnt that the CBN website earlier on Friday night was taken down but had been restored.

Equally too, a visit to the INEC website showed that it had been restored, while that of the EFCC could not be reached as at the time of this report.

Protests in Nigeria calling for end to police brutality and extra-judicial killings have continued to gather momentum both at home and abroad.

The government has since Sunday disbanded SARS and on Tuesday replaced it with Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team.

But the protesters have equally rejected SWAT while demanding for a total reform of the Nigerian Police.

