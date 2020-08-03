Another ex-NNPC GMD, Joseph Dawha dies

A former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Dr. Joseph Thlama Dawha, is dead.

The NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, who announced this in a statement Monday night, said Dawha died after a brief illness.

The deceased, who was the NNPC’s 16th GMD, presided over the corporation’s affairs from August 2014 to August 2015.

Meanwhile, the NNPC Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, has expressed shock over Dawha’s death.

READ ALSO: NNPC COO, Ewubare, quits abruptly

He described the ex-NNPC chief executive’s death as a great loss to the corporation and Nigeria as a whole.

Dahwa’s demise came about three months after the death of another former NNPC GMD, Maikanti Baru.

Baru died on May 20.

Join the conversation

Opinions