APC governors beg Buhari to allow usage of old Naira notes

Governors under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have implored President Muhammadu Buhari to allow the continued usage of old Naira notes.

Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, made this appeal on Friday, during a meeting between the APC governors and the president.

According to him, the move was necessary in order to reduce the suffering experienced by Nigerians due to the scarcity of new Naira notes.

Read also:Buhari bars govt officials from using private emails

Present at the meeting were governors of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, Imo State, Hope Uzodimma; Zamfara State, Bello Matawale; Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu; Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi; Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun; Yobe State, Mai Bala-Buni; Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje; Niger State, Sani Bello and Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

Earlier in the week, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele had said the apex bank’s actions were in line with international best practices and that the bank has to be in control of the currency in circulation in the country.

He also blamed commercial banks for the scarcity of the new Naira notes but however said that the reason the apex bank directed deposit banks to ensure only ATM withdrawals was to limit the daily withdrawal of individuals.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now