APC slams PDP govs for critising Buhari over dwindling resources

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has slammed criticism levelled against the Federal Government over the country’s debt profile and dwindling resources.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the PDP Governors in a communique issued after their meeting in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, on Monday, raised the alarm over Nigeria’s debt profile.

A communique issued by the governors after the meeting read in part, “The PDP Governors frowned at the rising debt profile of Nigeria with over 80 per cent of normal appropriation spent on debt servicing.

“All the gains of the PDP government under Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, where Nigeria exited its foreign debt obligations, have been destroyed.”

In its response issued via a statement signed by the APC Acting National Secretary, Senator John Akpanudoedehe titled ‘PDP Panicked By APC’s 40 Million Membership, Support Base… Loans Invested in Critical Infrastructure, not Private Pockets,’ the ruling party dismissed the claims of the PDP Governors.

He said, “The sinking PDP is panicking due to its dwindling fortunes as the APC registered members hit over 40 million, with PDP members, including governors leaving the party in droves and joining the APC.

“While the PDP continues to clutch on straws as it sinks into political oblivion, the APC-led federal government and states governed by the APC are busy providing critical infrastructure, expanding access to education, providing health facilities and economically empowering citizens.

“A communique by the PDP governors queried loans procured by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“If the APC government has taken loans, it has been invested in visible infrastructure projects across the country as opposed to past PDP administrations where loans were diverted to private pockets.”

“Again, the PDP alleges that the APC administration is claiming projects executed by them, but without naming any of such projects to support their bogus allegations.

“Perhaps, the PDP is referring to the litany of abandoned projects it left behind all over the country despite spending 16 years in power and receiving unprecedented earnings when crude oil sold for as high as $150 per barrel.”

