APC will record landslide victory in 2023 elections – Gov Matawalle

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, said on Saturday the All Progressives Congress (APC) would record a landslide victory in the 2023 general elections.

Matawalle stated this when the APC National Women Leader, Dr. Betta Edu, visited him at his country home in Maradun local government area of the state.

Edu was in the state for the flag-off of the party’s national empowerment scheme for women.

The governor said Zamfara would deliver 99 percent to APC in the 2023 general elections.

He said: “The various factions of the party have now become one.

“The initiative to reconcile all has brought all the active politicians that matter in the state under one umbrella.

“This is the first step to success.”

The governor commended the APC women leader for the choice of the state for the flag- off of the programme.

He insisted that Zamfara women would not disappoint the party at the poll.

Matawalle challenged political leaders in the state to borrow a leaf from the women leader, who despite being a non-indigene, chose to empower Zamfara women.

