APC Women Leader, Betta Edu, insists ruling party has fulfilled campaign promises to Nigerians

Betta Edu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Women Leader, on Tuesday, defended the ruling party, saying it had kept its campaign promises to Nigeria.

Edu, who spoke during a Channels Television Programme, Politics Today, recently joined the ruling party from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

She maintained that the Buhari-led adminstration had been able to take care of Nigerians, especially women, as promised.

This claim came amid the country’s debt profile, ravaging inflation and insecurity in almost all parts of the country.

Fielding question on the percentage of women on the APC presidential campaign council list, Edu argued that a lot of changes would be made in coming days to accommodate women.

She further claimed that the ruling party was not interested in making frail promises, tipping it for victory in 2023 general elections.

She, therefore, cited her appointment to justify the passion of the ruling party for young Nigerians.

She said: “I can tell you that the government has found several ways to do right by the women. No fewer that thirty-six thousand women in my state benefitted from most of the social intervention programmes of the ruling party.

“Despite the challenges posed by COVID 19, the party was able to come up with initiatives to lessen the effects on Nigerians, especially women. Some of them who had issues starting farming of their own now have farms and are doing very well. All these show that the ruling party has kept social contract by the women.

“My appointment as the National Women Leader shows that the ruling party had regards for young people. My Governor and I spoke against #Endsar movement which was hijacked by hoodlums. Nobody was saying the youth should not dialogue with their leaders, but not destroying everything they have laboured for.”

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

