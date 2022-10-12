2023: Fani-Kayode questions ‘OBIdients’ over their choice of Peter Obi, brands them dreamers

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode, has berated supporters of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over what he described as their careless clamour for a new Nigeria.

Fani-Kayode, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, said the OBIdients were belligerent against political opponents ahead of 2023 general elections.

The former Aviation Minister claimed it was thoughtless for the youth clamouring for change to settle for the former Anambra State Governor whom he described as being part of the status quo.

He, thus, dismissed the chances of Labour Party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other oppositions next year.

He said: “The problem with the Obidients is that their anger, bitterness, hate and delusion has blinded their sight and blighted their best of judgement, assuming they ever had it in the first place.

“You say you want to break away from the past and establish a new Nigeria yet you field a man who was Governor over 12 years ago, who started his career and was indeed elected Governor on the platform of APGA, who then left APGA for PDP (where three years ago he ran for the Vice Presidency of the country and lost) and who then joined the Labour Party where he took the ticket and where he is now struggling with his party over bank accounts and where the funds they are raising from their gullible young supporters in the diaspora should be banked and kept!

“Can’t the Obidients find one of their numerous ill-bred, ill-educated, ignorant, young, loud, brash, aggressive, murderous, violent and rude young men or women who constantly insult all those that do not support Peter to be their Presidential candidate?

“If you see and recognise nothing good in our past or in our history and if all those that were once in the corridors of power in our country so corrupt and evil, why should you go there to pick your Presidential and Vice presidential candidates for your political party? Why must you look for candidates amongst the political elites that you hate so much?

“Why can’t you field someone from your own rank, status, class, age-group and category and someone that is as debased, angry, blind, volatile, abusive, self-deprecating and and ignorant as your goodselves to run?

The field is for the big boys and not excitable and eager political neophytes and dreamers like yourselves. You can’t even play in more than 5% of that field.

“We will slug it out anongst ourselves whilst Peter and his Labour sit on the sidelines and in the end Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Jagaban of Borgu and the APC shall prevail and Atiku Abubakar, the Waziri of Adamawa and his PDP, shall be defeated comprehensively and hands down.

“Peter and his Obidients won’t even get a mention in the post match commentary. That is how weak, small, irrelevant and inconsequential they are.”

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

