APGA candidate, Frank Nweke, dismisses rumours of withdrawal from Enugu governorship race

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate in Enugu State, Mr. Frank Nweke Jnr, has dismissed rumours of his withdrawal from the race.

In a statement issued on Thursday by his Media Manager, Uchenna Igboeme, the former minister of information described the rumour as the handwork of mischief-makers.

The APGA candidate also dismissed claims that he had congratulated the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory in last weekend’s election.

The statement read: “The upsurge in misinformation, malignment and outright fake news against me within the last 72 hours is a testament to the acceptance of my message of awakening in Enugu State

“There is also an allegation that I am planning to approve cattle ranches for herdsmen if elected. This is another lie.

“Their anger is that the citizens have woken up and are ready to take back our state.

“Through my campaign, I have not, and I will not engage in their politics of character assassination and bitterness.

“Instead, I will focus on how Enugu will have water, how Enugu will be clean, how our roads will be smooth, how our youths can begin to dream again and how technology will be harnessed for the progress of everyone.

“My focus is on getting Enugu residents to know that the Okuko Igbo-Igbo cock symbol on the ballot paper is where their fingerprint must go on March 11.”

