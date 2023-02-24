Appeal Court dismisses Kyari’s bail application

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Friday, dismissed a bail application filed by the disgraced Head of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari.

The NDLEA on May 7 last year arraigned Kyari and four other members of the IRT for alleged drug trafficking.

The agency arraigned the “ supercop” who is also wanted in the United States for his alleged link with the convicted fraudster, Ramon Abbas aka “ Hushpuppi” on an eight-count charge of drug trafficking.

The NDLEA alleged that the defendants conspired to deal in 17.55kg of cocaine.

The other defendants are – ACP Sunday J. Ubua, ASP Bawa James, Insp. Simon Agirgba and Insp. John Nuhu.

READ ALSO: ‘Abba Kyari and his men tortured us to implicate Saraki in Offa robbery case,’ Witness tells court

Kyari had approached the appellate court to set aside the ruling of a Federal High Court, Abuja, which rejected his bail application last year.

At Friday’s proceeding, a three-member panel of the appeal court dismissed the police officer’s appeal for lack of merit.

Justice Stephen Adah, who read the lead judgement, said Kyari’s bail application must be handled with caution because of the nature of the charges against him and others in court.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now