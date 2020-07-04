Applicants for 400,000 N-Power jobs surpass 3m a week after portal opened

Job seekers seeking spaces among the 400,000 positions available in the third batch of government-backed N-Power scheme have crossed the three million mark as candidates overwhelm the recruiter with heaps of applications barely one week after the hiring process commenced.

The portal of the capacity building initiative, which is a component of National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs), opened for applications in the last week of June.

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development – the facilitator of the scheme – declared in a statement in Abuja on Friday that it was executing the conversion process of independent monitors hired to oversee the Batches A and B of the N-Power programme together with other NSIPs.

“Enrolment of beneficiaries for N-power Batch C commenced on June 26, 2020 and has received over three million applications since the portal opened,” said Rhoda Iliya, the ministry’s Deputy Director of Information, adding that “the application process will be concluded as soon as possible to provide additional Nigerian youths’ access to the programme.”

On 30th June, Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, announced the disengagement of the 500,000 beneficiaries of N-Power’s first two batches, citing the economic challenges confronting government in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak.

Read also: Nigerian govt gives reasons for failure to pay 12,000 N-Power volunteers

“The COVI D-19 pandemic has thrown up huge challenges that have impacted us negatively across the spectrum from our health to the economy and taken a serious humanitarian toll on lives…

“… .the Nigerian economy, like most economies around the world will require a boost to recover from the economic effects of the pandemic.

“This is the major reason why we have commenced enrolment of Batch C, which is providing opportunities for more Nigerian youths to gain skills for employability and entrepreneurship.

“It is also providing a pipeline of skilled workers to help rebuild the economy post-COVID 19.

“So, the transitioning and exit of Batch A& B, which begins today, June 30 and which terminates on July 31, is not a punitive action.” Mrs Farouq said.

Join the conversation

Opinions