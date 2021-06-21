Architect jailed one month for impersonation in Ogun

Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Monday convicted the duo of Oluwole Gbenga Caleb and Ayoola Oluwafemi for fraudulent impersonation.

The duo were convicted on a separate one-count charge of fraudulent impersonation filed against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The offence, according to the commission, was contrary to Section 22(2) (b) (i) and is punishable under Section 22(2) (b) (IV) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015.

The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement sent to Ripples Nigeria on Monday, said Oluwole, 26, was arrested on February 9.

READ ALSO: EFCC arrests varsity student for alleged $4,801 fraud

He said a number of incriminating documents were recovered from the convict’s email during investigations.

“Upon arraignment, he pleaded ‘guilty’ to the one-count charge.

“Justice Oguntoyinbo thereafter convicted and sentenced him to one-month imprisonment. Apart from his conviction, Oluwole was also ordered to restitute the sum of $200 to the victim. The court equally ordered the forfeiture of his Infinix mobile phone,” Uwujaren said.

The judge sentenced Ayoola to three months imprisonment.

He was also ordered to restitute the sum of $200 to the victim and forfeit one iPhone 6 mobile phone and a Lexus RX 350 SUV car to the Federal Government.

Join the conversation

Opinions