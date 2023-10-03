Army chief orders investigation into alleged feeding of troops in North-East

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has ordered an investigation into the allegation of poor feeding of frontline troops in the North-East Theatre of operations.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the welfare of troops has been given premium by the present leadership of the Nigerian Army and was one of the vital pillars of the COAS targeted at motivating the force.

He assured the army personnel that the force leadership would conduct a thorough investigation into the claims.

The spokesman said: “The Nigerian Army therefore takes these allegations very seriously and COAS has directed immediate investigation into the complaints to ascertain their veracity and unravel the circumstances.

“We, however, acknowledge that there may be isolated incidents where lapses occur, and we are determined to squarely address them.

“An internal investigation has already been initiated to ascertain the truth behind these allegations.

”We will thoroughly examine the supply chain, the quality of food provided, and any other factors that may have contributed to this situation.”

Nwachukwu stressed that the army remained committed to transparency and accountability, and would not condone any form of negligence or misconduct from any quarter.

“If any culpability is detected, it will attract appropriate disciplinary action and immediate corrective measures to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future,” he added.

