News
Army dismisses six soldiers for misconduct
The 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos, on Thursday dismissed six of its personnel for gross misconduct.
The General Court- Martial in the division also sanctioned two others for the same reason.
The President of the court martial, Brig.-Gen. Liafis Bello, who delivered the judgement, said the soldiers were found guilty of theft, selling of arms, criminal conspiracy, intimidation and cheating, among others
He added that the court was conveyed in accordance with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended, the Armed Forces Act (Rules of Procedure) 1972, and other extant laws.
Bello said: “Recall that on February 17, this court was conveyed by Maj.-Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar, the General Officer Commanding this division.
READ ALSO: Army court martials 25 soldiers, one officer for misconduct
“Court martial in the Nigerian Army is a routine duty aimed at ensuring strict compliance with the dictates of the military justice system.
“Since then the court has been working and today it has delivered judgement on eight cases.
”Those jailed and dismissed personnel have committed offences considered to be inconsistent with service discipline, as well against the laws of Nigeria.”
He said the dismissed personnel who were from the ranks of corporals and sergeants were also demoted to the rank of private soldiers.
