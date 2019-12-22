Army extends deadline for exercise Atilogwu Udo I in South-East, others

The Nigerian Army has announced the extension of exercise Atilogwu Udo 1 in the South-East region of the country from December 23, 2019 to January 7, 2020.

Also extended to the same date were exercises Ayem Akpatuma 2 in the North Central and Crocodile Smile in the South-South.

The Nigerian Army had on September 25, 2019, announced the commencement of those exercises in the different regions of Nigeria. It scheduled to conduct all the exercise concurrently from October 7, 2019, to December 23, 2019.

However, in a statement it posted on its verified Twitter account -@HQNigerianArmy, on Sunday, the army said it was extending the deadline for the exercises owing to the “tremendous successes” the operations recorded.

The statement read, “Owing to the tremendous successes recorded in the ongoing Operations/Exercises across the country especially in the aspect of exercise positive identification, the Nigerian Army (NA) has extended the deadline for the conduct of exercises Ayem Akpatuma II, Atilogwu Udo I and Crocodile Smile iv from the 23rd of December 2019 to 7th of January, 2020.

“Recall that in her spirited efforts to combat insecurity across the nation, the NA, through a Press Release made on the 25th of September 2019, alerted members of the public of the commencement of the said routine exercises in the different regions of Nigeria. All the exercises were scheduled to be conducted concurrently from the 7th of October 2019 to 23rd of December 2019.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai wishes to reassure the good citizens of our country of the Nigerian Army’s unwavering resolve to protect the lives and properties of all law-abiding citizens.

“He deeply appreciates the tremendous support and understanding of all Nigerians during the conduct of exercises Ayem Akpatuma II, Atilogwu Udo I and Crocodile Smile IV across the country so far and solicits same support as the exercises run through the said extension period.

“You are kindly requested to disseminate the above information to the general public for awareness. Thank you for your usual cooperation.”

