ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT! 80 exclusive pictures of Aba as Ripples Nigeria returns one year after | Ripples Nigeria

September 23, 2020
ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT! Aba still a tale of neglect one year after Ripples Nigeria visit
By Ripples Nigeria

In October 2019, Ripples Nigeria took a tour of Aba – a thriving commercial hub in South-eastern Nigeria – and came back with memorable pictures from 40 locations. The visuals told a story of misery and infrastructural decay.

One year after, we revisited the 40 sites to compare notes, and report on how the Abia State Government, led by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, has responded to the challenges of reinventing Aba, a city once held in high esteem for its enterprise.

The city still cuts a pitiable sight. From Ngwa road, Port Harcourt road, Obohia road, Osisioma, Cemetery, Ozuomba road, Uratta, East, Ndoki, Obiora, Opobo road, Omuma road, the squalid Obiora and School road drainages to the refuse dump at Papa Jumbo in Ngwa road, the story is largely the same.

However, a sprinkle of efforts at fixing the massive decay in Aba was observed. A few beneficiaries include Osusu and Eziukwu roads which now wear some fresh looks. Despite these, the mess persists.

We avail you 80 pictures, 40 of which were taken in 2019 and how these same locations look at the moment.

Ngwa road along New Market (Ahia Ohuru) gate 2019

Ngwa road along New Market (Ahia Ohuru) gate 2020

Dandiko by Ngwa road 2019

Dandiko by Ngwa road 2020

Emejiaka street by Ngwa road 2019

Emejiaka street by Ngwa road 2020

Along Ngwa road morning 2019

Along Ngwa road morning 2020

Arondizuogu street by Ngwa road 2019

Arondizuogu street by Ngwa road 2020

Dike road off Ngwa road 2019

Dike road off Ngwa road 2020

Ngwa road along Mbieri street 2019

Ngwa road along Mbieri street 2020

Old Court, off Ngwa road 2019

Old Court, off Ngwa road 2020

Ndiuche street, off Ngwa road 2019

Ndiuche street, off Ngwa road 2020

Ngwa road, off Dike road 2019

Ngwa road, off Dike road 2020

Ngwa road by East 2019

Ngwa road by East 2020

Refuse dump at Ngwa road beside Papa Jumbo Fast and Ice Cream 2019

Refuse dump at Ngwa road beside Papa Jumbo Fast and Ice Cream 2020

Dilapidated drainage system at School road by Adazi 2019

Dilapidated drainage system at School road by Adazi 2020

Garbage and grasses take over gutter at School road by Adazi 2019

Garbage and grasses take over gutter at School road by Adazi 2020

Another view of the School road gutter 2019

Another view of the School road gutter 2020

Dumpsite at School road 2019

Dumpsite at School road 2020

Ndoki road by East 2019

Ndoki road by East 2020

Obiora road by East 2019

Obiora road by East 2020

Opobo road along Ehere market, Ogbor Hill 2019

Opobo road along Ehere market, Ogbor Hill 2020

Eziukwu road by CPS 2019

Eziukwu road by CPS 2020

Dumpsite at Jubilee road by Asa road 2019

Dumpsite at Jubilee road by Asa road 2020

Kings street by Azikiwe road 2019

Kings street by Azikiwe road 2020

Cemetery road by Asa road 2019

Cemetery road by Asa road 2020

Cemetery road along Skye bank 2019

Cemetery road along Skye bank 2020

Port Harcourt road along Hollywood 2019

Port Harcourt road along Hollywood 2020

Port Harcourt road by Uratta junction 2019

Port Harcourt road by Uratta junction 2020

Port Harcourt road along Assemblies of God Bookshop 2019

Port Harcourt road along Assemblies of God Bookshop 2020

Port Harcourt road along Assemblies of God Bookshop 2020 – Another view

Olewe street, off Port Harcourt road 2019

Olewe street, off Port Harcourt road 2020

Amaogbonna roundabout by Eziukwu-Azikiwe road 2019

Amaogbonna roundabout by Eziukwu-Azikiwe road 2020

Omuma road along Apostolic Christian Church Mission 2019

Omuma road along Apostolic Christian Church Mission 2020

Faulks road by Ikonne street 2019

Faulks road by Ikonne street 2020

Umuojioma junction along Aba Port Harcourt express way 2019

Umuojioma junction along Aba Port Harcourt express way 2020

Osisioma express way 2019

Osisioma express way 2020

Aba-Owerri road, Umungasi near Rhema University 2019

Aba-Owerri road, Umungasi near Rhema University 2020

Ohazu road by Obohia road 2019

Ohazu road by Obohia road 2020

Ozuomba road by Nkwo Ngwa market Obohia 2019

Ozuomba road by Nkwo Ngwa market Obohia 2020

Osusu road along ST John Anglican Church 2020

Osusu road along ST John Anglican Church 2019

39. Osusu road along Prexy Computer Training Computer Institute 2019

39. Osusu road along Prexy Computer Training Computer Institute 2020

Ohanku road along Emole street 2019

Ohanku road along Emole street 2020

Ngwa road close to New Market (Ahia Ohuru) 2019

Ngwa road close to New Market (Ahia Ohuru) 2020

