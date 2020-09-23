ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT! 80 exclusive pictures of Aba as Ripples Nigeria returns one year after | Ripples Nigeria

In October 2019, Ripples Nigeria took a tour of Aba – a thriving commercial hub in South-eastern Nigeria – and came back with memorable pictures from 40 locations. The visuals told a story of misery and infrastructural decay.

One year after, we revisited the 40 sites to compare notes, and report on how the Abia State Government, led by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, has responded to the challenges of reinventing Aba, a city once held in high esteem for its enterprise.

The city still cuts a pitiable sight. From Ngwa road, Port Harcourt road, Obohia road, Osisioma, Cemetery, Ozuomba road, Uratta, East, Ndoki, Obiora, Opobo road, Omuma road, the squalid Obiora and School road drainages to the refuse dump at Papa Jumbo in Ngwa road, the story is largely the same.

However, a sprinkle of efforts at fixing the massive decay in Aba was observed. A few beneficiaries include Osusu and Eziukwu roads which now wear some fresh looks. Despite these, the mess persists.

We avail you 80 pictures, 40 of which were taken in 2019 and how these same locations look at the moment.

