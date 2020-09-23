ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT! 80 exclusive pictures of Aba as Ripples Nigeria returns one year after | Ripples Nigeria

In October 2019, Ripples Nigeria took a tour of Aba – a thriving commercial hub in South-eastern Nigeria – and came back with memorable pictures from 40 locations. The visuals told a story of misery and infrastructural decay.
One year after, we revisited the 40 sites to compare notes, and report on how the Abia State Government, led by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, has responded to the challenges of reinventing Aba, a city once held in high esteem for its enterprise.
Read also: ABIA STATE: Federal roads in bad shape, as run-away contractors abandon projects
The city still cuts a pitiable sight. From Ngwa road, Port Harcourt road, Obohia road, Osisioma, Cemetery, Ozuomba road, Uratta, East, Ndoki, Obiora, Opobo road, Omuma road, the squalid Obiora and School road drainages to the refuse dump at Papa Jumbo in Ngwa road, the story is largely the same.
However, a sprinkle of efforts at fixing the massive decay in Aba was observed. A few beneficiaries include Osusu and Eziukwu roads which now wear some fresh looks. Despite these, the mess persists.
We avail you 80 pictures, 40 of which were taken in 2019 and how these same locations look at the moment.
Ngwa road along New Market (Ahia Ohuru) gate 2019
Ngwa road along New Market (Ahia Ohuru) gate 2020
Dandiko by Ngwa road 2019
Dandiko by Ngwa road 2020
Emejiaka street by Ngwa road 2019
Emejiaka street by Ngwa road 2020
Along Ngwa road morning 2019
Along Ngwa road morning 2020
Arondizuogu street by Ngwa road 2019
Arondizuogu street by Ngwa road 2020
Dike road off Ngwa road 2019
Dike road off Ngwa road 2020
Ngwa road along Mbieri street 2019
Ngwa road along Mbieri street 2020
Old Court, off Ngwa road 2019
Old Court, off Ngwa road 2020
Ndiuche street, off Ngwa road 2019
Ndiuche street, off Ngwa road 2020
Ngwa road, off Dike road 2019
Ngwa road, off Dike road 2020
Ngwa road by East 2019
Ngwa road by East 2020
Refuse dump at Ngwa road beside Papa Jumbo Fast and Ice Cream 2019
Refuse dump at Ngwa road beside Papa Jumbo Fast and Ice Cream 2020
Dilapidated drainage system at School road by Adazi 2019
Dilapidated drainage system at School road by Adazi 2020
Garbage and grasses take over gutter at School road by Adazi 2019
Garbage and grasses take over gutter at School road by Adazi 2020
Another view of the School road gutter 2019
Another view of the School road gutter 2020
Dumpsite at School road 2019
Dumpsite at School road 2020
Ndoki road by East 2019
Ndoki road by East 2020
Obiora road by East 2019
Obiora road by East 2020
Opobo road along Ehere market, Ogbor Hill 2019
Opobo road along Ehere market, Ogbor Hill 2020
Eziukwu road by CPS 2019
Eziukwu road by CPS 2020
Dumpsite at Jubilee road by Asa road 2019
Dumpsite at Jubilee road by Asa road 2020
Kings street by Azikiwe road 2019
Kings street by Azikiwe road 2020
Cemetery road by Asa road 2019
Cemetery road by Asa road 2020
Cemetery road along Skye bank 2019
Cemetery road along Skye bank 2020
Port Harcourt road along Hollywood 2019
Port Harcourt road along Hollywood 2020
Port Harcourt road by Uratta junction 2019
Port Harcourt road by Uratta junction 2020
Port Harcourt road along Assemblies of God Bookshop 2019
Port Harcourt road along Assemblies of God Bookshop 2020
Port Harcourt road along Assemblies of God Bookshop 2020 – Another view
Olewe street, off Port Harcourt road 2019
Olewe street, off Port Harcourt road 2020
Amaogbonna roundabout by Eziukwu-Azikiwe road 2019
Amaogbonna roundabout by Eziukwu-Azikiwe road 2020
Omuma road along Apostolic Christian Church Mission 2019
Omuma road along Apostolic Christian Church Mission 2020
Faulks road by Ikonne street 2019
Faulks road by Ikonne street 2020
Umuojioma junction along Aba Port Harcourt express way 2019
Umuojioma junction along Aba Port Harcourt express way 2020
Osisioma express way 2019
Osisioma express way 2020
Aba-Owerri road, Umungasi near Rhema University 2019
Aba-Owerri road, Umungasi near Rhema University 2020
Ohazu road by Obohia road 2019
Ohazu road by Obohia road 2020
Ozuomba road by Nkwo Ngwa market Obohia 2019
Ozuomba road by Nkwo Ngwa market Obohia 2020
Osusu road along ST John Anglican Church 2020
Osusu road along ST John Anglican Church 2019
39. Osusu road along Prexy Computer Training Computer Institute 2019
39. Osusu road along Prexy Computer Training Computer Institute 2020
Ohanku road along Emole street 2019
Ohanku road along Emole street 2020
Ngwa road close to New Market (Ahia Ohuru) 2019
Ngwa road close to New Market (Ahia Ohuru) 2020
AUTHOR: John Chukwu…
We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com
Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)
Join the conversation
Opinions