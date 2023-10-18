Ashiru replaces Umahi as deputy leader, as Senate announces new leadership

The Senate on Wednesday announced new leadership positions within the red chamber, owing to the exit of former governor Dave Umahi.

I’m the new arrangement, senator representing Kwara south, and deputy chief whip, Lola Ashiru, replaces Sen Umahi as deputy leader of the Senate.

Umahi who represented Ebonyi south, held the position from June to August until he was appointed minister of works by President Bola Tinubu.

Peter Nwebonyi, senator representing Ebonyi north, was appointed to replace Ashiru as deputy chief whip.

Senator Nwebonyi Onyeka was also named as the new Deputy Chief Whip.

The new appointments were made public during plenary by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

