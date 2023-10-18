Politics
Ashiru replaces Umahi as deputy leader, as Senate announces new leadership
The Senate on Wednesday announced new leadership positions within the red chamber, owing to the exit of former governor Dave Umahi.
I’m the new arrangement, senator representing Kwara south, and deputy chief whip, Lola Ashiru, replaces Sen Umahi as deputy leader of the Senate.
Umahi who represented Ebonyi south, held the position from June to August until he was appointed minister of works by President Bola Tinubu.
READ ALSO:Senate urges Nigerian govt to declare state of emergency on drug abuse
Peter Nwebonyi, senator representing Ebonyi north, was appointed to replace Ashiru as deputy chief whip.
Senator Nwebonyi Onyeka was also named as the new Deputy Chief Whip.
The new appointments were made public during plenary by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....