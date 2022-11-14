ASUU: Reps announce summit to redress challenges of tertiary education in Nigeria

The House of Representatives has announced a summit aimed at brainstorming solutions to the multi-faceted challenges bedeviling the tertiary education sector.

This was disclosed by the Reps Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila during his opening statement at the resumption of plenary on Monday in Abuja.

Gbajabiamila’s pronouncement came in the wake of resumption across the nation’s varsities after a long-drawm industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities over sundry issues including welfare of its members and allowances.

In his statement, the Speaker said scholars, tertiary education administrators, and local and international stakeholders have been invited to submit papers on the theme of the Summit, “Reimagining Tertiary Education in Nigeria: Issues, Challenges and Solutions”, and other sub-themes provided in a call for memoranda.

“The Summit is an opportunity to begin the long overdue national conversation about the future of public tertiary education in Nigeria.

“The presentations and submissions will inform the policy recommendations of the Summit and be published in a Journal for policy action and academic reference. So far public interest both within and outside Nigeria has been impressive.

“The most consequential decisions we make in government are those that will ensure the vast population of young people in our country are educated and adequately equipped to participate productively in the modern global economy.

“To achieve this, we must ask and answer complex questions about the operating structure of our public tertiary institutions, sustainable funding, education quality and access.

“I urge all members of the House to participate in this crucial national conversation so that your experience, expertise and concerns inform the policy recommendations that emerge from the Summit,” the statement reads.

