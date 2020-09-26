Attack on Gov Zulum’s convoy ‘alarming’ – Arewa Consultative Forum | Ripples Nigeria

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on Saturday condemned the latest Boko Haram attack on the convoy of Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, as “alarming.”

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Emmanuel Yawe, in Kaduna, the ACF described the incident in which 30 persons including security agents were killed as “alarming.”

The terrorists had on Friday night attacked the governor’s convoy between Monguno and Baga and killed several policemen, soldiers and some members of the state government-backed joint task force.

Governor Zulum was on his way to Baga town to inspect structures being put in place toward the communities of destroyed by Boko Haram when the attackers opened fire on the convoy.

The statement read: “We are alarmed that the deadly attacks have continued despite assurances we have received from the military and the Federal Government of an improved security situation.

“In the attacks of yesterday (Friday), 11 security personnel were killed.

“Only last week, a serving senior military officer, Col. Bako, was ambushed and killed around Demboa in same Borno.

“In July, Zulum came under gunfire while on official tour.

“These attacks are affecting public confidence in the ability of the military to successfully defend Nigeria in the ongoing war against terror.”

The Forum, however, urged the military to act swiftly to restore public confidence.

The ACF opined that the terrorists were targeting Governor Zulum because he was raising hope in a demoralised country.

“If anything untoward happens to him, the consequences for the rest of the country will be grave.

“It is instructive to note that the attack on the governor’s convoy happened while he was trying to move some IDPs back to their permanent homes from camps.

“These attacks have raised questions on the ability of the military to ensure the safety of IDPs seeking to return to their homes. The military and the federal government must act swiftly to end this war,” it added.

