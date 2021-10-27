AU suspends Sudan over military coup

The African Union (AU) has announced that it had suspended Sudan until civilian rule is restored in the country, saying it rejects the military takeover as an “unconstitutional” seizure of power.

The Union on Wednesday said it “strongly condemns the seizure of power” and was suspending Sudan from all AU activities “until the effective restoration of the civilian-led transitional authority”.

More details coming…

