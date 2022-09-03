Ayu accuses APC of sponsoring ‘mischievous social media posts’ against him

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, has attributed what he described as “mischievous social media post” against him to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ayu who made the accusation in a statement on Friday, said investigators have confirmed that the ruling party has been sponsoring the “mischievous” posts against him on the social media to put a dent on his image as well as cause more division in the PDP.

In the statement issued in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Simon Imobo-Tswam, Ayu listed some of the sponsored posts which he said turned out to be the handiwork of the APC.

“In one of the post from one Lawal Garba, but purporting to be from the PDP national chairman, they stated that Ayu cannot talk to a man who ‘cannot father a child!’

“Another post, with a photograph of Wike and a lady with some children (from Igbere TV) claims that the governor is not ‘the biological father of his three kids.

“Nothing can be more diabolical, senseless and amateurish. Descending so low is neither in Ayu’s character nor nature.

“Those planting these stories against the PDP and her National Chairman are simply showing their lack of intelligence.

“We state, categorically and without equivocation, that the posts are completely false. Even the inelegant construction of the posts puts them beneath Ayu.

“Dr. Ayu never said anything after Wike’s statements yesterday, and does not intend to say anything in response.

“This is even more senseless as the National Chairman has met Gov. Wike’s children on a number of times.

“We advise the APC and other mischievous people engaged in this shameful and criminal enterprise to be more professional next time.

“As for the Lawal Garba and Igbere TV, if they do not desist from this evil path, we may be forced to invite security agents into the matter.“

