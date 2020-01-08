Baghdad’s Green Zone hit by two rockets in fresh attack

The Green Zone of Iraqi capital, Baghdad, where foreign missions, including the US Embassy are located, was late Wednesday hit by two rockets.

This is coming less than 24 hours after Iran launched 22 ground to ground missiles targeted at US military bases in Iraq in the aftermath of the killing of one of its top military commanders, Qassem Soleimani by US drone air strikes.

According to sources in the Iraqi capital, two loud blasts followed by the wailing security sirens of the Green Zone were heard shortly before midnight.

