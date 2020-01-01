Northern governors to work with Buhari to combat poverty, illiteracy, insecurity

The Northern governors would continue working closely with President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure meaningful development of the region and the country as a whole, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, said on Wednesday.

Lalong, who is also the Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, in a New Year message issued in Jos, called for a collective resolution to build a more united, prosperous and equitable country.

He said: “The year 2020 is full of prospects and opportunities for Nigerians to again work for the upliftment of the country by supporting government at all levels to carry out developmental initiatives that will strengthen the economy and its people.

“All that is required is for all to demonstrate patriotism and genuine commitment to making the desired sacrifices that are needed to build a nation that is self -sufficient and strong enough to provide opportunities for its people to flourish.”

He said insecurity had created many setbacks in the region, saying collaborations with citizens would ensure that holistic measures were taken to end criminal activities in the country.

Lalong added: “The Northern Governors’ Forum remains committed to carrying out robust initiatives toward targeting poverty, illiteracy, diseases, and insecurity that are plaguing many parts of the region and the nation.

“The governors of the northern region will continue to peer review one another and also benchmark targets for regional development plans that will engender peaceful coexistence and people-oriented programmes.”

