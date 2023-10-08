Bandits invade Kaduna community, kill five, abduct housewives

Heavily armed bandits on Friday night, invaded the Anguwar Dankali community in Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State, where they reportedly killed five residents, injured six, and kidnapped several others including housewives.

The incident, according to residents who spoke to journalists, happened around 11pm when the bandits stormed the community and attacked them.

The resident who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said those killed were at a social event when the bandits opened fire on them.

“I can confirm five dead, while the six that sustained gunshot injuries are in critical condition, and the women kidnapped were also whisked away,” one witness said, describing the situation as terrible while security agencies arrived after the attackers left the scene.

While reacting to the incident, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, condemned the attack in strong terms, and tasked security agencies to go after the suspects, apprehend them, and bring them to book.

In a statement on Saturday signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Abbas decried the attacks and killings in Zaria and other parts of the country, charging security agencies to “descend on the killers” as “enough was enough”.

Abbas who commiserated with the families of the victims and the people and government of Kaduna State on the spate of attacks and killings of innocent Nigerians by bandits, said he recalls with pain, how some of his constituents were similarly killed in an attack earlier in August.

The “Speaker laments the killings not only in Zaria but also in other parts of the country, and insists that the lives and property of Nigerians must be protected and safeguarded as provided in the country’s constitution,” part of the statement reads.

