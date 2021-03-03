Banks’ credit to private sector rises by N409.18 bn in January | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Banks’ credit to private sector rises by N409.18 bn in January
Banking sector’s credit to the private sector rose by N 409.18 billion or 1.35 per cent to N30.55 trillion as of January 2021, compared to the N30.14 trillion as at the end of December 2020.
Latest money and credit statistics from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), obtained by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday, also showed that net credit by banks to the government increased to N13.2 trillion, higher than the N12.40 trillion it was within the same period.
This is coming as CBN canvasses to improve the flow of credit to households and businesses in key sectors of the economy such as Agriculture, ICT and Manufacturing to enable faster recovery of the economy.
Net Domestic Credit the bank noted increased to N43.76 trillion from 42.55 trillion in December 2020.
Net domestic credit is the sum of net credit to the nonfinancial public sector, credit to the private sector, and other accounts.
Quasi money, which is highly liquid assets other than cash that can be quickly converted, stood at N21.76 trillion in the review month, up slightly from N21.72 trillion in December 2020.
Furthermore, demand deposits also climbed from N13.61 trillion the previous month to N13.48 trillion in the review month.
Read also: Dangote wants private sector players to commit 1% of profits to fund health
However, the data for currency outside banks dropped to N2.36 trillion from N2.49 trillion it was in December 2020. While banks’ net foreign assets stood at N7.22 trillion as at the end of January, compared with the N7.13 trillion it was the previous month.
Banks’ reserves which measure the cash minimums that must be kept on hand by financial institutions in order to meet central bank requirements climbed to 10.11trillion from N9.87 trillion as at December 2020.
The central bank’s data also showed that its Special Intervention Reserves remained at N317 billion since January 2020.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Aruna cruises into second round of WTT, to battle Portugal’s Geraldo
Nigerian table tennis star, Quadri Aruna has advanced to the second round of the ongoing World Table Tennis (WTT) Tournament...
Amokachi says Onuachu can spearhead Eagles attack if Rohr uses him well
Genk and Super Eagles forward, Paul Onuachu has been backed to do great with the national team by former international,...
D’Tigress to begin Olympics campaign with USA clash, D’Tigers battle Australia
The Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress will be kicking off their Tokyo Olympics campaign with a clash against the United...
Moses reveals why he didn’t return to Inter to reunite with ‘best coach’ Conte
Nigerian winger, Victor Moses has revealed the real reason why he could not return to Inter Milan after the 2019-20...
Ancelotti wants Iwobi, Everton teammates to enjoy ‘top four’ feeling even for one day
Everton manager, Carlo Ancelotti is hoping that Everton would beat West Brom on Thursday for an ‘opportunity’ to enjoy being...
Latest Tech News
Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform
American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Like the case...
Online Safety Initiative unveils winners of $1m scheme. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Africa Online Safety Initiative unveils...
Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Enygma seeks to invest in...
Twitter introduces “strike system” to permanently ban users who spread COVID-19 misinformation
In order to check the spread of fake information about Covid-19 vaccines, Twitter says it will permanently ban anyuser running...
Nigeria’s ImaliPay secures pre-seed funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Kenyan retail-tech startup closes $1.5m...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw to the development of a number of things, from Twitter’s Super Follows’ ambition to Lagos State’s adoption...