Bauchi seeks North-East commission’s intervention on abandoned road

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Thursday sought for the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) intervention on the reconstruction of the abandoned 82km Alkaleri – Futuk road.

The Federal Government had earlier awarded the contract for the road at the cost of N32billion.

The governor, who led the NEDC management team led by the Managing Director, Dr. Mohammad Goni Alkali, to inspect the road, lamented that though the federal government had awarded the contract the contractors refused to mobilize to site due to non-release of funds by the government.

He said: “You people will recall that Mr. President announced that the road will be constructed when he came to inspect the ongoing oil exploration in the area but since then, we have not heard anything again.

“We then consulted the NEDC knowing that it is part of its mandate and I am glad to inform you that the NEDC team is here to help us reconstruct the road. In fact the sum of N1.5billion has been approved to mobilize the contractor to site.”

Mohammed said the road would open up the state to the rest of world due to the abundance of mineral resources including oil and gas that has been discovered commercial quantity in the area.

In his address, the NEDC managing director assured that the commission will look into the governor’s request on the reconstruction of the road.

Alkali said: “Driving from Alkaleri to Futuk, I have discovered that the area is endowed with mineral resources and agricultural produce. It is therefore qualified for the intervention of the commission.

“I am here with some of the management team, we have seen the need and we will go back to present a position to Mr. President for approval so that the project can commence.”

By Yemi Kanji

