BBNaija star, Ka3na, explains why she banned hubby from using social media

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ka3na, real name Katherina Jones in an Instagram post has explained why she banished her husband from using social media.

The reality TV star made this known via the microblogging site, Twitter while expressing her condolence to women who allow their husbands to show off on social media.

“My heart goes out to married women whose husbands are on Social Media showing off wealth without having an online venture Mr Jones once asked me to register him on Instagram I immediately asked him to choose between social media or me! He chose me,” she tweeted.

