Benin Republic President, Talon re-elected | Ripples Nigeria

Benin Republic’s President, Patrice Talon, has been re-elected for a second term in office.

Talon, according to provisional results by Vice President of the country’s autonomous electoral commission (CENA), Genevieve Boko Nadjo, scored 86.36 percent of the total votes.

READ ALSO: Nigerian farmers, FG enter agreement to help Benin Republic in rice production

He said: “The duo Patrice Talon and Mariam Talata have obtained the majority of votes in the first round.”

Talon was first elected in 2016.

Join the conversation

Opinions