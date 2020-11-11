Benue health commissioner dies

The Benue State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Emmanuel Ikwulono, is dead.

Ikwulono, who was sworn in as commissioner on August 5, died on Wednesday afternoon.

READ ALSO: Benue health commissioner resigns

A Government House source told journalists that the commissioner died of complications at a Jos, Plateau State, hospital where he had a surgery for an undisclosed ailment.

Join the conversation

Opinions