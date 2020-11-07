Plateau Covid-19 research team successfully completes pre-clinical stage

The Plateau State Covid-19 team has concluded the first phase of its work which is the pre-clinical stage with tremendous success to the delight of many in the state.

This was revealed on Saturday by researcher Prof. Noel Wannang who leads the team set up by Governor Simon Bako Lalong to find a lasting cure for the lingering pandemic.

Prof. Wannang who presented an interim report to the Governor at the Government House, Rayfield Jos, said the next stage was the clinical stage where the samples will be tested on human beings for further processing.

He said; “The research papers for the remedies have been published in national and international medical journals.

“The team has patented the products under the name COPLA I, II & III and has equally submitted them to regulatory agencies for further scrutiny and evaluation.

“In the cause of its work, the team followed all global standards and protocols for the research which it believes is going well and if followed to conclusion, will not only generate value to the state, but also create economic opportunities,” Prof. Wannang added.

