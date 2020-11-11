Obaseki dissolves cabinet ahead of inauguration for second term

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Wednesday, dissolved the state executive council ahead of his inauguration for the second term in office.

The governor will be inaugurated for another term of four years on Thursday.

Obaseki, who announced the dissolution of the cabinet at a valedictory executive council session held at the Government House in Benin City, thanked the outgoing public officials for their selfless service to the state.

He said: “Since I became governor, I didn’t sack any commissioner, but rather they sacked me by resigning from my cabinet. What is important in government are the core values of truth, justice and fairness.

“When elected to serve the people, let us truly serve the people as we will give account to God. I can’t claim success alone, what I did was to create the opportunity for you to serve.”

“You are all part of this administration and architects of the new design for the growth and development of the state. I urge you to continue working for this government wherever you are.”

