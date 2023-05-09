Benue man vows to walk from Makurdi to Abuja to witness Tinubu’s inauguration

The president of the Benue Youth Volunteers for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Comrade David Aper Nyor, has announced his intention to go by foot from Makurdi, the Benue State, to Abuja, in order to witness Bola Tinubu’s inauguration.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Nyor, who is from the state’s Konshisha LGA, said he was travelling to express his happiness over the election of the president-elect and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, the road journey is a mark of honour and to also disparage the ill-conceived notion from those he described as “forces of darkness,” that Tinubu would not be inaugurated.

“When we started this journey, they said our President-Elect will not be given the party’s ticket (APC). After the primaries, they started agitating that the Muslim-Muslim ticket can not survive at the polls.

Read Also: Tribunal postpones Obi’s petition against Tinubu to May 10

“While we went out on 25th of February to vote for the progressive renewed hope, they were busy making noise and planning to rig elections, but God failed them.

“The decision to vote for our president elect, was not just a choice but a total decision of Nigerians because we believe in his competence and capacity to save the situation of our love country Nigeria.

“I will personally be honoring the inauguration of my president elect, as a volunteer. I will be trekking from Tinubu/Shetima campaign office in Makurdi to Abuja starting on the inauguration day, to honor the victory of Asiwaju,” Nyor revealed.

Tinubu will be inaugurated as Nigeria’s next President on May 29.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now