Business
Bitcoin holders pocket $90bn amid surge induced by impending U.S approval
Positive sentiment in the Bitcoin market continued for another week as report circulated that the United States’ Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will most likely clear bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund (ETF).
The ETF are basket of securities, while Futures is an agreement to buy or sell assets at an agreed price on or before a specified date in the future, regardless the value of the asset at the specified time.
The U.S SEC had received about 40 bitcoin Futures ETF applications for review to trade, with each having their separate deadlines for approval. The bitcoin Futures applicants face the possibility of rejection or getting notice to implement changes in order to be allowed to trade.
READ ALSO: Bitcoin investors hold off China’s ‘negative’ impact, as October boost crypto surges 30%
However, if the multiple deadline for next week passes, the applications become effective due to U.S federal law. And according to Bloomberg on Friday, some of these filings will be cleared, stating that firms like ProShares and Invesco will be allowed.
The report boosted bitcoin investors confidence, as long positions continued with holders in the cryptocurrency community. This propelled bitcoin’s price value to $59,961 within 24hour, the closest it has been to $60,000 since May 2021, when the price bubble, which started in H2 2020, burst.
As of the time of filing this report, the market cap was hovering around $1.12 trillion, against the $1.03 trillion it traded on Wednesday, thus, gaining $90 billion in three days, but currently sells at $59,450 per coin.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...