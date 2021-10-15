NSE: Investors gain N190bn amid plunge in Sterling Bank, WAPCO

Investors at the Nigerian capital market gained N190 billion following the rise in the equity capitalization by 0.75 percent at the close of trading on Friday.

The equity capitalization rose by N190 billion from N21.43 trillion posted on Thursday to N21.62 trillion today.

The All-Share Index was up by 308.17 basis points to close at 41, 438.15 compared to 41,129.98 recorded the previous day.

Investors infused N8.53 billion into the Nigerian bourse to trade 728.95 million shares in 4,852 deals on Friday.

This fell below the N10.97 billion invested to exchange 908.05 million shares in 5,151 deals on Thursday.

SCOA topped the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by N0.08 to move from N0.87kobo to N0.95kobo per share.

Custodian share price was up by N0.6kobo to end trading at N7.30kobo from N6.7kobo per share.

International Breweries gained N0.4kobo to move from N4.6kobo to N5 per share at the end of trading.

First Bank’s share price appreciated by N0.95kobo to end trading with N12.70kobo from N11.8kobo per share.

GlaxoSmithKline’s share price rose by N0.4kobo to move from N6.1kobo to N6.50kobo per share.

Meanwhile, Chams led the losers’ table after shedding N0.02 from its share price to drop from N0.24kobo to N0.22kobo per share.

UPL share price declined from N1.6kobo to N1.50kobo per share after losing N0.1kobo in its share price.

WAPCO lost N1.2kobo to end trading at N24.10kobo from N25.3kobo per share.

Africa Prudential share price declined from N6.9kobo to N6.65kobo per share after losing N0.25kobo from its share price during trading.

Sterling Bank completed the list as its share price lost N0.05 to end trading at N1.52kobo from N1.57kobo per share.

First Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 476.54 million shares worth N5.92 billion.

Universal Insurance shares were traded at a volume of 39.68 million and valued at N8.32 million.

GTCO was next with 33.16 million shares traded at a cost of N972.38 million.

Fidelity Bank reported 21.87 million shares worth N59.77 million while Transcorp recorded over 20.78 million traded shares at a value of N20.44 million.

