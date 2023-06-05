Bode George denies saying he’ll work with Tinubu, says he was misquoted

A former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party {PDP}, Chief Bode George has dismissed reports that he said he would work with President Bola Tinubu should he be invited by the President.

According to George, the media platform that published the report was not present at the press conference where he spoke about what he would do if President Tinubu calls him for consultation.

The retired Naval officer, who made the clarification while speaking in an interview on Arise Television on Monday, said: “When they asked me, “What will you do if Tinubu invites you?” and I said precisely that if he (Tinubu) call me I will pray for Nigeria.

“Listen, I’m not a flip-flopper by any profession. I retired as a General. What will he be calling me for. We don’t belong to the same party.

“If he says Hello chief, Good morning, and I will say Good morning Mr. President that is if all court cases are over. We are still in court.

“Even when Papa Olusi came, trying to convince me to go and pay a congratulatory visit to him (Tinubu), I said, No I can’t do that.

“What would they be doing in their calculation? I’ve told you I’ve no personal qualms with this gentleman. The only differences we have are purely administrative,” he said.

It would be recalled that George had been widely reported to have said he was open to working with President Bola Tinubu if consulted.

Ripples Nigeria reports that George a critic of Tinubu even before his presidential bid, vowed to go on exile if Tinubu emerges president of Nigeria.

