‘I am not too big to serve’, Wike says on possible appointment by Tinubu

Former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has declared that he is not too big to serve if President Bola Tinubu decides to offer him an appointment.

Wike however said that he would first consult his wife and friends to determine whether or not to take up any appointment offer from President Tinubu.

Wike, who stated this in an interview with BBC Pidgin on Monday, insisted that his wife and friends are the set of people he would first reach out to.

The former governor, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party {PDP}also clarified that the President had yet to discus any such issue with him, adding that he would, however, want to rest for now, after serving as a governor for eight years.

He said: “I’m going to rest; I have worked for eight years, so I’m going to rest.

“Tinubu has not informed me about getting an appointment; I’m not too big to serve my country, but he has never told me that he would give me an appointment.

“If he asks me, the first thing I will do is ask my wife and friends what they think about it.

“I will also assess myself if I’m prepared. I will never do what I’m not ready for,” he remarked.

Ripples Nigeria reports that Wike had visited President Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa last week in the company of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and a former governor of Delta State, James Ibori.

After the visit, Wike ruled out plans to defect to the All Progressives Congress {APC}, saying he only visited the president to offer him support four days after his inauguration.

