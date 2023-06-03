Politics
Wike defends Tinubu on fuel subsidy removal
Immediate past Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has thrown his weight behind President Bola Tinubu’s decision to immediately remove fuel subsidy which he says is the only solution to tackling Nigeria’s economic woes.
Wike who made his position known in an interaction with State House correspondents after a meeting with Tinubu alongside Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and former Governor James Ibori of Delta State at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday, admitted that though the fuel subsidy removal will bring hardship to Nigerians in the meantime, it was the right time to take the decision.
Read also: Tinubu meets Wike, Makinde, Ibori in Aso Rock
“Yes, we discussed it. It’s something that is on top of public discuss right now. We know it’s a tough decision for the people and he needs the support of everybody to see this through,” Wike said when asked if the issue of the subsidy removal was discussed at the meeting.
“We are supporting all the decisions he’s taking, it shows that he’s prepared for the job and there’s nothing bad about that. It requires tough decisions for a country to move forward,” he added.
