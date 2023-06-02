Tinubu meets Wike, Makinde, Ibori in Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu on Friday met with the former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and ex-Delta State governor, James Ibori, were also at the meeting.

The three men were ushered into the president’s office at 4:22 p.m.

However, issues discussed at the meeting have not been made public.

Wike and Makinde who are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) worked for Tinubu’s victory in their various states in the February 25 election.

The duo are integral members of the G5 that boycotted the PDP preparations for the election over the refusal of the immediate past national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, to step down from the position.

Ibori on his part ruled Delta State from 1999 to 2007.

